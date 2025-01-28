How Liam Coen Plans to Change the Culture in Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Jaguars went 13-21 over the previous two seasons. In the three seasons prior to that, the Jaguars went 13-37 and the Jaguars fired three head coaches over that time frame.
The Jaguars have lost more games than most of the teams in the National Football League over the past five seasons and are looking for a change of fortune with the hiring of head coach Liam Coen.
There will be many things Coen needs to take care of first, mainly filling out his coaching staff and working with the Jaguars' front office to help add talent to a team that does not have much of it.
However, equally as critical as their coaching staff and roster moves, is the culture in Jacksonville. After years of losing, the Jaguars have to rid their franchise and team of a losing culture.
Coen noted that will be his plan.
“Culture, first and foremost," Coen said. "What's the culture we want to establish, the direction in which we're going to go and how we're going to get there? That's first and foremost. After we start to establish the standard in how we want to do things, then we'll get into the fundamentals and techniques in which we want to participate and play the game at. Then you start to get into the scheme while continuing to educate and address the culture -- the culture, the standards. That's where it's going to all start, is when these guys get in the building. It will probably start before that with the staff building and trying to get this thing within the building itself.”
The first-time head coach noted how he plans on changing the losing culture that has engulfed the Jaguars' franchise over the years.
“It starts with communication," Coen said. "It starts with the alignment and communication at every level. Building, first and foremost, the best staff we can build because, like I mentioned, it's about these guys. So how do we put the best coaches in place to help these players reach their full abilities? Now, with the front office, how do we continue to build there and get this thing fully in alignment so that then when we go into the offseason program, we're all on the same page, we all understand the vision and the goal? When I walked into the Los Angeles Rams building in 2018, I had never felt anything like that before in my life. It was a different introduction to coaching, and you saw a building, every single person that was in that building and a part of that thing was in alignment. I think that's the key.”
