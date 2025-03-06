Rams' Les Snead Raves About Jaguars GM
The Jacksonville Jaguars cleaned house this offseason, hiring a new general manager, head coach, and coordinators in just a few weeks. After previously hiring more experienced personnel for those positions, Jaguars owner Shad Khan took a different approach.
Khan hired James Gladstone, one of the youngest general managers in the National Football League's history. The Jaguars' new GM was a relative unknown before they hired him, but his former boss at the Los Angeles Rams, General Manager Les Snead, thinks otherwise
Snead recently sounded off on Gladstone and their time together. Snead believes Gladstone has the potential to grow into a quality general manager hire for Khan and the Jaguars. Snead noted how difficult it will be to replace Gladstone.
"Bittersweet. Definitely sweet because James, his wife Julie, and his family as a whole mean a lot to me. We've changed each other's lives together. It's always cool when someone like him and someone close to you, gets the 'op' [opportunity] that he did," Snead said.
"Obviously bitter because you just can't replace James Gladstone. He had responsibilities, and we have to replace those responsibilities. Similar to what we said with [Former Rams DT] Aaron Donald last year. I'm not saying James is Aaron Donald. Aaron Donald is a Hall of Famer, but you can't replace the person. You definitely have to replace the responsibilities. That's what we'll try to do, but really jacked for James."
Snead noted that Gladstone brought so much to the table that the Rams will need more than one person to fill the void left by his departure. Snead elaborated on Gladstone's potential moving forward, as he believes there is a bright future ahead for the new general manager.
"We will not try to replace James with one person. It'll definitely be collective. We're always talking about succession and how that goes. Usually, when you have someone who's special, you try not to just put someone in that chair and try to replicate special. That usually sets people up to fail. We have some really bright people that are still in the building and I'm looking forward to working with them. It is interesting for James to go from where he did," Snead said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.