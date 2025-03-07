BREAKING: Evan Engram Reacts to Jaguars Release
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a number of big moves on Thursday as they churn their roster ahead of free agency. Amongst the biggest was releasing Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram, who has been a core piece of the team since joining it in 2022.
In the wake of his release, Engram took to social media to give his send off and final message to Jacksonville's fans.
"It’s all love Jax. But they just let a mf dog loose! Excited for what’s next! #BeEazy," Engram said.
Moving on from Engram represents a big shift for a Jaguars' offense that has been headlined by Engram for each of the last three seasons. With Engram now set to be a free agent, the Jaguars will enter 2025 with a new plan at tight end.
From 2022-2023, Engram ranked No. 10 in touchdown catches, No. 4 in receiving yards, No. 2 in receptions, No. 6 in yards per game, and No. 3 in targets among all tight ends.
In 2023, Engram caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the eighth tight end to ever catch 100 passes or more in the Super Bowl era.
A number of injured led to Engram having his least productive year as a Jaguars in 2024. Engram appeared in only nine games, with the star right end missing a handful of games during the team's 1-4 start after suffering a hamstring game during pre-game warmups in Week 2.
In nine games last year, Engram caught 47 passes for 365 yards and one touchdown.
In three years with the Jaguars, Engram appeared in 43 games and caught 234 passes for 2,094 yards and nine touchdowns.
By releasing Engram, the Jaguars take on a dead cap hit of $13.5 million and will save $5.98 million in cap space.
Thursday's moves were part of the first major wave of changes coming from head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and EVP of football operations Tony Boselli.
With Engram and Christian Kirk now both out of the picture for the Jaguars entering the 2025 offseason, the question remains how the Jaguars will fill out the rest of their skill-player unit before Week 1.
