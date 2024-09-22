How Reducing Workload For Jaguars Star is Beneficial
The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense, particularly the front seven, has been one of the bright spots in a relatively dismal 0-2 start to the 2024 season.
The linebacker corps is the gem of the front seven. Linebackers Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd are perhaps the best duo in the National Football League.
Oluokun might be one of the most underrated linebackers in the league. He is a sideline-to-sideline tackling machine who is physical with blockers and those with the ball alike. Good in coverage, too, boasting an 82.5 Pro Football Focus coverage grade through two games.
Oluokun is the linebacker that can stay on the field for any situation. He is the complete package. Immensely valuable for the modern game. That being said, he has only played 119 snaps on defense this season so far. That is just 83 percent of the Jaguars' defensive snaps.
Don't panic. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, a respected football mind, knows what he's doing. And it is beneficial for all involved.
"Couple of things it does. It’s such a long season and when you look at the body of work, keeps him fresher at the end of the game as well, which helps. Then the other guys have deserved the reps. We're not just giving guys reps that don't deserve the reps," Nielsen told reporters Friday. "[Ventrell Miller] and [Chad Muma] have had good camps, and then you put them out there, Ventrell made a play on the toss last game into our sideline. There's a third-down-and-four play, comes shot out and knocks him out of bounds, creates the fourth-and-one. So those guys are deserving. You see Chad, in coverage, sure tackler.
"They're deserving of the reps that they're getting. So, it's creating a nice competition within the group. It's getting some of those, Devin and Foye, a little bit of rest into late in the game getting in there. Then for the longevity of the season, you just never know. You know what you're going to get if a guy has to go down or play in the end of the game or something like that, and those other guys have had meaningful snaps. So, it's a good combination."
