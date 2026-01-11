Jaguars Reveal Inactives for Playoff Showdown With Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have revealed their inactives for Sunday's Wild Card showdown.

The Jaguars announced the following players would be inactive and not suit up against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday: wide receiver Dyami Brown , running back DeeJay Dallas , offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen , tight end Hunter Long , defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah , and defensive tackle Maason Smith.

Van Lanen's Status

The biggest name on here is, of course, left tackle Cole Van Lanen. The Jaguars saw their starting blindside protector go down with a knee injury in last week's win over the Tennessee Titans, which led to him to miss the first two days of practice this week before being limited on Friday.

Van Lanen, who has sported a bulky brace on his right knee all week, will be replaced in the lineup by Week 1 starting left tackle Walker Little. Little has started the last few games at right guard but will move back to his natural spot of tackle with Van Lanen injured and with starting right guard Patrick Mekari set to return after missing two games due to a back injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, look, we wouldn't be in the position we were at without Walker Little. Like without a lot of these guys that have obviously helped us get to where we are. And he’s been able to play multiple positions for us, be flexible with kind of that rotation, be able to step in, play right guard for us, play it at a pretty good click for us for a few games, never having really played it before," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.

"And then have to potentially slide back over to left at times. That's just the way it goes. And I think that that's something that you appreciate in an offensive lineman. You appreciate the selflessness, you appreciate the team first mentality typically of offensive linemen because their number one job is to protect: to protect the back, to protect the quarterback and to protect this team and this organization. So, when you have a selfless group that has a team first mentality like Walker does and like the rest of that group does, it typically helps you succeed.”

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Otherwise, each of the Jaguars inactives are all healthy players. Other than Van Lanen, the Jaguars are entering Sunday as healthy as they have been in weeks leading up to their playoff entry and AFC South title.

