How the Jaguars Are Maximizing Their Chances Despite Injuries
The Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans was their third win, marking one of the team's best games. In a season filled with plenty of losing, Sunday's win was a significant win for everyone surrounding the Jaguars' organization.
The Jaguars' win over the Titans snapped their five-game losing streak and helped reset them for what could be a productive final few weeks of the season. The Jaguars have numerous opponents remaining on their schedule they can do well in.
Jaguars' offensive coordinator Press Taylor explained his preparation process for game days. He noted that he and other coaches generally base their game plan around the players each team will
“Yeah, certainly. Taylor said. "There’s always, every play you put in, you look at who the primary is, who the secondary is, where you think the ball is going to go based on what the look is. Every play then takes on a life of its own once the ball’s snapped. So, things change. But we’ve always started players, not plays. When we go through opening script, top third downs, top red zone calls, top back-up calls, it starts with who do we think is going to get the ball first.
"We always kind of build from who we think has an opportunity based on tendency, based on skillset, based on what those routes are, what that play is of who the better ball carrier is on this certain play. How does that align with what we’ve shown in our past as well? So, that’s always something we’re very conscious of, yes.”
The Jaguars will face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets this upcoming Sunday. Luckily for the Jaguars, the Jets are arguably just as bad as they are.
While the Jets are better than the Jaguars on paper, it does not matter when the two teams face off on Sunday. The game being in Jacksonville helps the Jaguars' chances of winning their second game in a row.
The Jaguars will be looking to take the Jets' best shots on Sunday and take a few of their own.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.