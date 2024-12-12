REPORT: Sunday Will Be Back to Reality for the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to Tennessee and left with a 10-6 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The win gave the Jaguars an always-critical AFC South win, which was also compounded by the fact that the Jaugars had not won a game in two months.
Jacksonville has every right to feel excited and motivated from their first win in such a long time. Their remaining schedule is one that allows the Jaguars a legitimate chance of winning more games in the next four weeks that they have the entire season.
However, they have a matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday that many do not believe they have much of a chance in. While the Jets record is not much different than the Jaguars, they have a better roster than the Jaguars, who will be playing with
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY predicts the Jets will beat the Jaguars 25-17. Reyes believes the Jets will win as the Jaguars have too many uncertainties due to injuries on their roster.
"Frankly, I would avoid this game altogether, but New York should take this," Reyes said. "That said, if you do want in on this, I’d wait until the status of Trevor Lawrence becomes more certain."
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY predicts another Jaguars' loss by less than six points, exactly the kind of loss the Jaguars do not need after such a big win against the Titans. Dragon has the Jets 24-19 and expects health to play a major role in the game's outcome.
“A battle of two of the most disappointing teams in the NFL,” Dragon said. “Both these teams have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The Jets have a more talented and healthier roster."
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY believes the Jets will beat the Jaguars 24-17, as the Jets are the healthier of the two teams at this point in the season. Mendoza predicts quarterback Aaron Rodgers will use the matchup against the Jaguars as a bounce back game.
"There’s not much to play for other than pride in this one," Mendoza said. "Jacksonville is pretty banged up and Aaron Rodgers could use a smile this late in the season."
