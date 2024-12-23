How the Jaguars Are Sticking Together Through It All
The Jacksonville Jaguars season has been far from enjoyable for anyone involved, as it has been far from what anyone expected when the season started. The team and organization undoubtedly have significant issues that must be addressed after the season.
After making numerous changes and additions this past offseason, Jacksonville felt it had one of the best teams in franchise history. It was clear early in the season that was nowhere near correct.
They lost their first four games and quickly watched their season spiral out of control. Jacksonville got off to a poor start and never recovered, as injuries and a brutal stretch of games only made matters worse for a struggling Jaguars team.
Still, Jaguars safety Tyson Campbell credited the team with not letting the disappointing season get the best of them. Campbell said he tries his best to have a positive mindset around his teammates and hopes his positivity rubs off.
“You just try to fuel it into positive energy and to your preparation for the next week," Campbell said. "In this league, it’s any given Sunday. You can only control what you can control. You just stand strong in your faith and be where your feet are, and just lean on your teammates, lean on your team, and realize you’ll get out of the storm eventually. That is the mindset I try to instill in the guys right now. Definitely feel like it’s going to get greater later, but we’ve just got to continue to stay resilient.”
Campell noted how close everyone on the team is to one another. He believes that has contributed to the team's sticking together through a dismal season.
“It just shows how close we are," Campbell said. "We’ve been going at it since late July. We’re a tight-knit group. We want to finish what we started. We just have a passion to play for the guy next to us and that fuels us going in week-in and week-out.”
It may seem insignificant that the Jaguars remained positive and stuck together through one of the worst seasons in franchise history. However, it must be noted that NFL teams value players who stay positive and take a positive approach to a negative situation, as bad seasons happen to every team occasionally.
