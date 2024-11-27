How the Jaguars Plan to Shock the World Against the Texans
After their blowout loss to the Detroit Lions before heading into their bye week, the Jacksonville Jaguars return from their week off to face one of the better teams in the NFL and one of the best teams in the AFC.
The Jaguars resume play against a division rival who has hit a slump of their own lately and needs a win to continue their playoff push. Considering one team can afford a win and another cannot, the Jaguars are in between a rock and a hard place for nearly each of their remaining games.
Still, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson fully understands the challenges the Texans will present on Sunday.
“Well, listen, this league, this business, playing the quarterback position is hard,” Pederson said. “Playing any position is hard. He's an exceptional quarterback. A good young quarterback in this league that the league needs. He's an exciting player. I don't know everything that goes on down there. I'm sure there's been injury, guys have missed. He's missed his playmakers from time to time.
“And then there's the film. There's the film out there. There are ways to—what he's put on film, the explosive plays, things of that nature, defenses have time to scheme that, to play defense against it. So, it's the natural progression. He's going to continue to make his plays, and lead that football team, and continue to be a great player. He's just going to continue to get better each and every game, each and every season.
Over the last season and a half, the Texans have had one of the best young quarterbacks in the National Football League. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award last season and started this season strong.
Pederson knows Stroud is the player who makes the Texans go. While quarterback is always arguably the most critical position on the field, that is even more so with Stroud and the Texans.
“I think one thing, and I don't know C.J. personally other than just talking to him when we play, but he knows that he's a piece of that offense,” Pederson said. “He's a piece of that team, and he's going to continue to improve and get better to help his team win just like Trevor [Lawrence] is here or [DE] Josh [Hines-]Allen is here. They’re one piece to the big picture, to the whole pie.”
