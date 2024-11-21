New Report Reveals Truth About Jaguars' Doug Pederson
The Jacksonville Jaguars solidified themselves as the worst team in the National Football League after a historically bad loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. While there were no expectations of the Jaguars winning, they were expected to at least look like a competent football team, and they did not.
The Jaguars have been so bad during Pederson’s tenure, especially this season, that some have wondered if he was ever a good coach or if he made the most of one of the best rosters in the National Football League the season he won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Yahoo Sports senior writer Frank Schwab is one of those people. He brings up multiple legitimate points about Pederson’s track record.
“What happened to Pederson? The easiest way to explain it is he caught a hot streak with a really good Eagles roster and a coaching staff around him that had a heck of a season,” Schwab said. Philadelphia went 13-3 that season. Pederson is 42-50-1 with two playoff wins in six seasons since.
“The longer answer might have to do with the relationship with his players, particularly quarterbacks, since that magical 2017 season. Pederson's frayed relationship with Wentz was a key reason the Eagles relationship ended so soon after the Super Bowl. Pederson's relationship with Trevor Lawrence will be dissected, but at the very least it's clear that Pederson didn't get the best out of a quarterback making $55 million per season."
Schwab also pointed out that Pederson's tendency to sometimes publicly blame the players did not go unnoticed by the media, nor the players in the locker room. His unwavering support of offensive coordinator Press Taylor made this even worse.
"Pederson seemed to blame the players at times this season, while going out of his way to protect embattled offensive coordinator Press Taylor. That blind loyalty to his staff was another reason he was ousted in Philly and a reason he failed in Jacksonville. The team's schemes on both sides of the ball seemed stale. Lawrence was injured and didn't play Sunday, and Mac Jones hasn't covered himself in glory in either start replacing him. But it's not like there was much creativity to help him. And the Jaguars' defense gave up plenty of points to Detroit.
"In February of 2018, it seemed impossible to think that a little more than six years later, Pederson could be out of chances as an NFL head coach. He looked like a Sean McVay or John Harbaugh, a championship coach who would be a fixture in the NFL for a long time. Then, as quickly as he seemed to figure out the NFL in Philadelphia, the game suddenly passed him by."
