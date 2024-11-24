Doug Pederson's Message to Jaguars Fans
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off their worst loss in franchise history. This loss could derail their championship dreams, which the Jaguars do not have.
The good news is that Jacksonville entered its bye week this week, giving everyone the chance to reset. Pederson insisted that the blowout loss to the Detroit [Lions] was not reflective of the team or the work they have been putting in.
“I'll say this, and I told the team this today and I told it to them after the game, that the team that was out there yesterday, that was not us,” Pederson said.
“That's not who we are. That's not who we stand for. There's enough pride in that locker room, enough pride on the coaching staff, whether we win the game or not. How we perform, it's not who we are. It's not who we are. It's not how I coach. It's not how we prepare during the week.
“It's not how the players practice and what they put their bodies through. I don't think many people understand what these guys go through during the course of a week. These guys play—and this is across the league. This is not just us. This is everybody who puts on a uniform on game days.”
Pederson noted that the players have done all that has been asked of them and credited them with keeping a positive attitude during such challenging times. They will try to stay the best for months.
“They're playing through pain,” Pederson said. “They're playing through injury. They're playing hurt and sore, and especially this time of the year. So, my hat is off to those players because of what they battle through. And so, yeah, you can criticize me all you want, point the finger at me. That's fine because that's where it starts. But for the players, they put their best foot forward every single day. Yesterday was not who we are. And to his point, I mean, this is an exhausted team right now, and we need this week to get rejuvenated again, get fresh again, get ready to go for the last six weeks.”
