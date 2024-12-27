How the Pederson and the Jaguars Handled the Holidays
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in yet another challenging season but refuse to let that damper the holiday season. Few things have gone right for the Jaguars this season, as injuries and poor play have made this a lost season.
Still, the Jaguars must find a way to get the most out of their players over the final few weeks of the season to make this season's struggles worthwhile.
Although the Jaguars must prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted the team planned to take Christmas Eve off before a quick work day on Christmas Day.
“Not a whole lot," Pederson said. "Today, normal day. Guys were in [today to] get their lift in treatment, all of that. [Christmas Eve is] a day off and then we're going to work Wednesday afternoon for a short period of time. Get our work in Wednesday, get them out of the building.
Pederson explained what the team's plans were heading into Christmas Day on Wednesday. For Pederson, things were essentially business as usual for the Jaguars' week of preparation.
"Obviously, spend Christmas morning at home and be with their families, be with their children in the morning, and then come in here in the afternoon, knock out our Wednesday schedule, and then be home for Christmas dinner. Then, Thursday and Friday are normal. We've done this in the past when Christmas falls on what we call our workday, and it's worked really good. So, we'll get them in here for a short period of time, get the work done, and get them out.”
The Jaguars are one solid draft haul and free agency period away from competing for their division. However, Jacksonville has two more games this season that could change the trajectory.
After taking some time away to celebrate the holds, Jacksonville must return to the Jaguars' facilities with a productive mentality centered around winning another game or two before the season ends.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson will need to do all he can to get the most out of the team during that time, as he is also auditioning for his job.
