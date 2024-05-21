How Versatility and Communication Are Emphasized In Jaguars' Ryan Nielsen's Scheme
In 2023, Jacksonville’s defense was ranked 22nd overall, while finishing 26th in passing yards allowed.
After the season, former Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and his staff were relieved from their duties after spending two seasons with the team.
In January, the Jaguars hired former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen. Before coaching in Atlanta, Nielsen was the co-defensive coordinator and assistant head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
When asked about his plans with the Jaguars defense this week, Nielsen says he simply wants to put his players in the right position to succeed.
“We want to have the best matchups for our guys to have success. So, we'll manipulate the front, covers, and things that we're doing to put our guys in the best matchups for them and then ultimately play our best defense and win games. So, it'll always be designed around winning.” Nielsen said.
The former USC defensive tackle understands the importance of utilizing his players versatility, and intends to do so throughout camp.
“I think you can play a lot of years in this league if you can do more jobs. So we don't want to just pigeon-hole guys right now. Some of these guys can play two or three positions. We're going to put them at these different positions in OTAs because it's a great opportunity to see what guys can do” Nielsen said.
Nielsen is expected to transition away from Caldwell’s 3-4 defensive scheme, to a scheme that usually has four down linemen.
Last season, Josh Allen and Travon Walker combined for more sacks (27.5) than any other pass-rushing duo in the NFL. However, Allen and Walker will likely have to adapt to lining up with a hand in the ground, rather than lining up as “stand up” edge rushers.
When asked about the upcoming adjustment process, coach Doug Pederson said that his players will have some learning to do.
“You're switching gears a little bit from that 3-4 mode to kind of four-down mode, I think some of the techniques are going to be a little different. Every position is going to have to learn and grow with the system" said Pederson.
As the Falcons defensive coordinator, Nielsen’s defense ranked 11th in fewest yards allowed per game in 2023.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars defense finished among the top 10 in most yards allowed last season.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Falcons ran man coverage more than any other team in the NFL. When asked how defensive backs would be lined up next season, Pederson said he expects them to be in press alignment.
Based on his previous statement, Jaguars 3rd round pick Jarrian Jones is quite comfortable when lining up in man coverage. The Florida State product had not allowed a touchdown in man coverage since 2022. Last season, he was the 5th highest ranked cornerback in college football according to PFF.
“That's my type of game, I like to be up in your face playing football. I'm a physical football player, instinctive football player that loves to make plays from every position in the secondary.” Jones said.
When asked how second-year players Tyler Lacy and Yasir Abdullah will fit in the new defense, Pederson explained that while their roles may change, they still have value.
"Lacy, obviously, is a d-tackle. He's a type of guy that can give you some minutes. That new three technique, I shouldn't say new, but the [DL] Roy Robertson-Harris position. A guy like Yasir is more of your second long or third-down pass rush guy. In the new scheme it's a Sam linebacker in that position, so if you're in a 3-4 he's an outside backer. If you're in a 4-3 he could be off the ball.” Pederson said.