What Travon Walker Had to Say About Injury Before Colts Clash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set for their biggest battle of the season so far in Week 14, with their home clash with the Indianapolis Colts set for a big stage.

It remains to be seen whether Jaguars' veteran defensive end and former No. 1 pick Travon Walker will be available for the Jaguars' big game against the Colts . But Walker did return to practice in a limited role for the first time in three weeks on Thursday, and he updated his status and 2025 season from the locker room.

Walker, one of the Jaguars' best players, was off to a stellar start in 2025 before a wrist injury in Week 4 began to impact his season. He missed Week 5 and then played limited snaps for a few weeks after returning as he attempted to adjust to playing with the injury.

Walker then suffered a knee injury in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and has missed the last two games as a result. Walker noted on Thursday this is the "most banged-up" he has been since his early college days at Georgia.

Walker returning to practice in some capacity on Thursday is a sign that there is at least some hope for him to play either Sunday or the next week. And for one of the Jaguars' most physical and hard-working players, a return would be much welcomed after missed time.

"It's always rough if you're not playing," Walker said. "I feel like that's for anybody, even former athletes or whatever hurts or whatever it may be, it's always going to be hard watching your teammates go out there and battle, and you not be able to go out there and battle with them

Walker had mostly avoided injuries throughout his first several seasons, but the well-respected defender has had to battle the adversity of them alongside a long list of teammates this season. Despite that, Walker has kept a positive attitude throughout the course of the year.

"Obviously it makes it a little tougher. But, I mean, what is life without lessons?" Walker said.

"That's just how I look at it. And I mean, God put me in this position for a reason. I'm not running from it. I'm just trying to attack every obstacle the best way where possible. I feel like that's gonna make me into the man that I am."

As for today and now, Walker said he is feeling great. Still, dealing with each injury has been a major part of his season to this point. We will see whether that continues for at least one more week.

"Injury is an injury. That is the difference between being hurt and being injured. If you are hurt, you might can play through a little hurt, everybody a little banged up, especially around this time of season. But injury, any injury, is just, you got to listen to your body," Walker said when asked if the wrist or knee injury has hampered him more.

"It's more so you listening to your body, and then just keeping a positive mindset. That's been my main thing, just trying to stay positive. And that's been the main thing for me, having guys like my teammates around me to continuously just feed into me like, you know, make sure everything's good, even though I'm good. Just having great people around you, that's what really matters."

