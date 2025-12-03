What Latest Jaguars Injury Report Means for Travon Walker, Parker Washington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had some star-studded injury reports all season long, and Week 14 is not shaping up to be any different.

Amongst the big names to watch for the Jaguars this week are starters Travon Walker, Arik Armstead, and Walker Little, along with emerging third-year wide receiver Parker Washington. Each name appeared on the Jaguars ' first injury report of Week 14, and we break it all down below.

Injury Report

Three of these four players were listed as non-participants, with the Jaguars again getting a rough start to the week in terms of key players missing practice time. Walker (knee), Luttle (concussion), and Washington (hip) all missed the practice.

Walker has missed the last two weeks after sustaining his injury in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. After battling a wrist injury earlier in the season, Walker's knee injury has kept him out of practice for the last several weeks. If he does not return to practice soon, he will be slotted to miss his third game in a row.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) flexes after a sack on Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, it's just day-to-day for us. It's at this point, pain, there's things that we can control and there's things you can't," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week. "And this is one of those that we can't really control. It's an injury that we have to deal with and hopefully we get him back as soon as possible.”

Washington suffered his injury during a punt return in Week 13, and his status will also be one that has to be watched throughout the week. The Jaguars have a natural replacement for him on special teams in Austin Trammell, but Washington has provided a huge spark to the Jaguars' offense throughout the 2025 season.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Washington does not play, it could mean the Jaguars have wide receiver Dyami Brown active on game day after he was made a healthy scratch last week, while Tim Patrick woule likely be the third option amongst the wide receiver unit.

Meanwhile, Little is in the concussion protocol, and if he is not available for Sunday, the Jaguars will be set to start Cole Van Lanen in his place at right tackle. Van Lanen has started games over the last month at left guard, right tackle, and right guard, and has shown off rare versatility this season.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Pretty impressive. The guys just—he doesn't say a ton, but he cares a lot and really prepares the right way," Coen said on Wednesday.

"Doesn't flinch when his number's called and has really helped us get to the point of where we're at right now. I think he played pretty darn good on Sunday as well, so he's a guy that everybody trusts, believes in and really happy to have him right now.”

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars also had safety Andrew Wingard listed as a non-participant due to a concussion. In terms of limited participants, the list was once again long: punter Logan Cooke (shoulder), defensive tackle Arik Armstead (hand), offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (calf), linebacker Devin Lloyd (chest), long snapper Ross Matiscik (back), guard Patrick Mekari (concussion), linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (hamgstring), and defensive end Danny Striggow (knee).

Safety Eric Murray (neck) was a full participant.

