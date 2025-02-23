How Would Jaguars Develop Potential 2025 NFL Draft Pick Travis Hunter?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are all set in the front office. They now have their head coach Liam Coen and finally their general manager James Gladstone. Now that group will come together to put a great off-season for the Jaguars to find success next season.
The Jaguars have the NFL scouting combine next week, then free agency starts in March, and the 2025 NFL Draft is in April.
The Jaguars own the fifth overall pick in April. The Jaguars are one of the few teams at the top of the draft board that will not likely be picking a quarterback.
They can end up picking the clear overall best player coming out of college. University of Colorado wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter. Hunter is one of the best players we have ever seen in college football history.
Now if the Jaguars select Hunter how will they develop him to be the best player possible in the National Football League so that his game can translate to the NFL level?
In college, Hunter played both ways for his head coach Deion Sanders, and his team. He was elite on both sides, but most are listing Hunter as a defensive back and only want him to play one side of the ball once he enters the league.
"Hunter is viewed by many as the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there is a lot of debate about how he should be deployed," said sports journalist Alexander O'Reilly.
"Hunter played both cornerback and wide receiver for the Buffaloes and won the Heisman Trophy for his elite play on both sides of the ball. However, many draft experts do not think he can effectively play both positions at the same time in the NFL."
"The general consensus seems to be that Hunter will primarily play CB in the NFL but will be put in the game in a few packages as a wide receiver."
"Allbright agrees with that plan. When a fan asked him what he thinks the Jacksonville Jaguars should do with Travis Hunter, he shared his thoughts."
Hunter will be a major talent to add to the Jaguars team. He will fit right in with the young talent that is already on the roster. The team needs help on the offensive side and defensive side. Hunter can potentially fill both roles.
