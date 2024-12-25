How WR Davis' Injury Has Impacted Jaguars Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has been near the bottom of the list for all NFL teams this season, and as the season nears its end, fans start to wonder "what could have been" on their team's season. One main storyline that has impacted Jacksonville this season is the injury to wide receiver Gabe Davis and how his absence has impacted the squad.
Davis was placed on the injured reserve and ruled out for the season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee back on November 18. The injury came at a poor time, not only for this season's outlook but also right after the Jaguars and Davis agreed to a three-year $39 million contract back in March of 2024.
While the 2024-25 campaign has been the breakout of rookie wide receiver star Brian Thomas Jr, it does pose the question of how different this offense would look with another star-studded talent like Davis playing alongside Thomas Jr.
In ten games for Jacksonville this season, Davis dropped 20 receptions that went for 239 yards, averaging 11.9 yards per reception. The reception total and yardage are indeed lower than what Davis had put up in his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, but in the small sample size, he proved to be the type of player this Jaguars team needed.
When Davis returns next season to Jacksonville, he will be in the second year of his three-year deal and will enter the 2025-26 season at age 26. Davis is still a young star that Jaguar fans should keep their heads up about, given what he has shown he can do in his time with the Bills.
Next season, Davis could easily slide into one of the three starting wide receiver spots currently being held by Thomas Jr, Parker Washington, and Devin Duvernay. Given that Jacksonville invested multiple years in Davis, fans should fully expect him to return to his old ways in the new season.
A wide receiving duo of Thomas Jr and Davis has the young ability to take over the AFC and can elevate the Jaguars to more wins than they currently have on the season. With a returning quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, a returning wide receiver in Davis, and a returning tight end in Evan Engram.
