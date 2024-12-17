Jaguars Should Make Blockbuster Trade for Superstar WR
The Jacksonville Jaguars are definitely in need of some notable roster improvements heading into the NFL offseason, and perhaps one of the biggest priorities will be getting quarterback Trevor Lawrence some help.
That's not to say that the Jaguars don't have any pieces offensively.
Tank Bigsby appears to be a rising star at running back, and rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is a stud.
But beyond that, Jacksonville has significant question marks offensively.
We know how subpar the offensive line is, and the Jaguars may end up parting ways with Christian Kirk. Gabe Davis wasn't exactly great either before getting injured.
Imagine if Jacksonville were able to land another dynamic receiver to put alongside Thomas?
Well, how about attempting to swing a trade for Cincinnati Bengals superstar Ja'Marr Chase?
Chase became eligible for a contract extension last offseason, but the Bengals didn't give him a new deal. This has created some speculation that Cincinnati could potentially trade Chase during the offseason, and if that occurs, the Jaguars should immediately inquire about his services.
Yes, Chase is about to get paid big money, but he deserves it. He's incredible. Chase leads the NFL in receptions (102), receiving yards (1,413) and receiving touchdowns (15) in 2024. He will certainly be making his fourth straight Pro Bowl.
Sure, the Bengals would be crazy not to extend him, but Cincinnati's front office does not always operate like you would expect. A trade could become a real possibility if the Bengals feel that Chase is asking for too much dough.
Now, the thing is, Cincinnati would almost certainly ask for Thomas in trade discussions. That's where Jacksonville would have to remain firm and try and sweeten the pot with more draft capital instead. The idea is to put Chase alongside of Thomas; not substitute him for the youngster.
The Jaguars have already invested $275 million into Lawrence. They need to protect their investment by supplying Lawrence with elite-level talent.
Providing him a receiving corps led by Chase and Thomas would be a great way to start.
Of course, Jacksonville would still need to address the offensive line and fix its defense, but swinging a blockbuster trade for Chase would send shockwaves throughout the AFC South.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.