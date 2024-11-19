Jaguars Hang Onto Possession of No. 1 Pick After Week 11
Another week, another projected draft order with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the very top.
With the Jaguars owning the league's worst record at 2-9 as they enter their Week 12 bye, the Jaguars are entering Week 12 as owners of the No. 1 pick. The Jaguars have been in pole position for the top pick for several weeks now, and their 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions has them holding onto it with a firm grip for at least another week.
The Jaguars have already picked No. 1 twice in the last five years, selecting Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 in 2021 and then taking Travon Walker with the top pick a year later. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke has been in the big chair for both picks, which were the first two times the Jaguars have selected No. 1.
It remains to be seen if Baalke would be entrusted with the No. 1 pick for the third time in five years. Regardless of who is the one making the pick for the Jaguars, however, it is clear the Jaguars will have pressing needs at a number of positions. This includes cornerback, defensive line, safety, and offensive tackle.
If the Jaguars were to land the No. 1 pick yet again, it seems almost a lock that the pick would be used to address one of these positions.
"The Jaguars should be evaluating offensive tackle prospects in the top half of the draft as they look to protect Trevor Lawrence. Right tackle Anton Harrison and backup Javon Foster, a fourth-round pick this year, are the only true OTs under contract beyond this season with Walker Little headed for free agency," NFL.com's Chad Reuter said.
The current order of the top-18 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft are as follows.
1) Jacksonville Jaguars
2) Cleveland Browns
3) New York Giants
4) Las Vegas Raiders
5) Tennessee Titans
6) New England Patriots
7) New York Jets
8) Carolina Panthers
9) Dallas Cowboys
10) Cincinnati Bengals
11) New Orleans Saints
12) Chicago Bears
13) Miami Dolphins
14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15) Indianapolis Colts
16) San Francisco 49ers
17) Seattle Seahawks
18) Los Angeles Rams
