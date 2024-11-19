Jaguar Report

Jaguars Hang Onto Possession of No. 1 Pick After Week 11

The Jacksonville Jaguars -- once again -- are projected to have the No. 1 pick.

John Shipley

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) carries for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) carries for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Another week, another projected draft order with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the very top.

With the Jaguars owning the league's worst record at 2-9 as they enter their Week 12 bye, the Jaguars are entering Week 12 as owners of the No. 1 pick. The Jaguars have been in pole position for the top pick for several weeks now, and their 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions has them holding onto it with a firm grip for at least another week.

The Jaguars have already picked No. 1 twice in the last five years, selecting Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 in 2021 and then taking Travon Walker with the top pick a year later. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke has been in the big chair for both picks, which were the first two times the Jaguars have selected No. 1.

It remains to be seen if Baalke would be entrusted with the No. 1 pick for the third time in five years. Regardless of who is the one making the pick for the Jaguars, however, it is clear the Jaguars will have pressing needs at a number of positions. This includes cornerback, defensive line, safety, and offensive tackle.

If the Jaguars were to land the No. 1 pick yet again, it seems almost a lock that the pick would be used to address one of these positions.

"The Jaguars should be evaluating offensive tackle prospects in the top half of the draft as they look to protect Trevor Lawrence. Right tackle Anton Harrison and backup Javon Foster, a fourth-round pick this year, are the only true OTs under contract beyond this season with Walker Little headed for free agency," NFL.com's Chad Reuter said.

The current order of the top-18 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft are as follows.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) Cleveland Browns

3) New York Giants

4) Las Vegas Raiders

5) Tennessee Titans

6) New England Patriots

7) New York Jets

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Dallas Cowboys

10) Cincinnati Bengals

11) New Orleans Saints

12) Chicago Bears

13) Miami Dolphins

14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15) Indianapolis Colts

16) San Francisco 49ers

17) Seattle Seahawks

18) Los Angeles Rams

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

