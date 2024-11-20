Ignorant Report Highlights Big Misunderstanding of Jaguars' Khan
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan knows his franchise is in dire need for change at 2-9. He also knows he is the right man for the job.
A recent article referred to Khan as 'The NFL's Worst Owner' and said he is, effectively, destroying the Jaguars with his inaction following a 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions. But no matter any way you slice it, this could not be further from the truth.
Khan has consistently made moves in the best interest of the Jaguars, even when said moves have forced him to catch flak. He does not make moves because the media predict he will. He doesn't make decisions to appease anyone. He makes them because he believes in his vision for the franchise, and he makes the decisions he deems are the correct ones.
League sources have consistently pointed to Khan as one of the NFL's most appealing owners to coaches and general managers alike, and one does not just simply get that reputation by random. Khan has proven time and time again that he will offer the support system that his staff needs to see them succeed.
Khan has opened his check book time and time again, and not just for Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke. He has done it for past regimes, frequently allowing his teams to pay big in free agency to elevate the talent on the roster. He has also produced a state of the art practice facility, improving the Jaguars' facilities from league-worst to among the best in the entire NFL.
Khan will make his move on Pederson and Baalke in time. Whether the firings happen today, tomorrow, or in six weeks, it seems inevitable that change is coming for the Jaguars. And just because that change hasn't come yet does not mean Khan is anywhere near the worst owner in the NFL.
The NFL is filled with bad owners. Owners who do not care enough about the on-field product to consistently offer the on-field and off-field investments needed to compete. Owners who mettle in the football operations despite a lack of expertise.
Khan isn't close to being one of those owners, and any insinuation that he is is built on falsehoods and is, simply put, not an accurate picture.
The Jaguars are in a bad place and in need of change. And Khan has shown that he will do what is best for the franchise. Just because he hasn't yet made those changes doesn't change any of that.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.