Inside Look at Jaguars Coach's Cryptic, Controversial Remarks
Did Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson throw his players under the bus after the Houston Texans loss?
Frustrations are high in Duval, with an 0-4 record that sinks the Jaguars' mathematical chances of making the playoffs. This after the team was considered one of the best in the league and a true playoff contender. Owner Shad Kahn considered it the best in franchise history.
Weapons galore, a solid defense. A $275 million franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. The struggles are everywhere though and namely on offense. The offense had what might have been it's most complete showing against the Texans. It still wasn't enough in the 24-20 defeat.
After the game, Pederson was asked about the play-calling and whether he should take the reins from offensive coordinator Press Taylor. His answer stirred up controversy online.
"For what? I thought [Taylor] called a great game," Pederson said. "As coaches, we can't go out there and make the plays, right? It's a two-way street, so you guys can sit here and point the finger all you want, and that's fine. Point it right at me. I can take it, okay? I can take it. So, whatever you want to ask me, say, write, go ahead.”
While the case could be made that Pederson was only defending his offensive coordinator (and he is right -- it's a two-way street indeed), the way he went about it was poorly executed. And where he seemed to point what went wrong -- makes it look like he is placing blame on the players.
"Could have been better," Pederson said of the offense. "We missed some key plays in the game that probably could have turned the game differently, and we missed them. We’ve got to take a look at those and see where we can get better."
O.K.
And what about that heavily-invested-upon quarterback of his? The one that the team owner believes in through and through?
"I thought he played well enough," Pederson said. "He missed, obviously there were some plays out there we missed that you'd love to have back. Played tough, thought he saw the field extremely well, but there's some plays that he can make, and we have to make them next time."
Well enough.
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
