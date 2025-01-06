Insider Makes Case for Ben Johnson to Pick Jaguars Over Bears
The Jacksonville Jaguars season is over.
Now that there is no more games in Jacksonville until the 2025 season, the Jaguars have some thinking to do. Primarily, if current head coach Doug Pederson is not the answer, a new insight has been brought to light surround the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator.
Ben Johnson has been predicted to leave the Detroit Lions at the end of their playoff run due to his high level of coaching ability and transforming the Lions offense. Though nothing is set in stone, Pederson's days in Jacksonville have likely become limited when coaches of Johnson's calibar are available.
Per James Palmer, senior NFL reporter, new claims have come out that those who are close to Johnson believe that the Jaguars would be a better fit for Johnson to take over, rather than the Chicago Bears, the other team highly linked to Johnson.
"Those close to Johnson believe perhaps another landing spot would suit him better," Palmer said. "Jacksonville is a smaller market. Jacksonville also has an established number one overall pick in Trevor Lawrence and a number of skilled players."
Like Palmer said, the Bears have been front runners to land Johnson since the head coach position opened up. However, due to the brokenness of the Bears locker room and the narrative within the franchise, the Jaguars could easily be the better pick for Johnson.
Building the team around a healthy quarterback in Trevor Lawrence could give the Jaguars a chance to fulfill their claims of a playoff berth, just a year later than anticipated. Now that the season has concluded, fans will still have to wait in anticipation since Johnson's duties are not over.
If Johnson and the Lions take home a Super Bowl trophy, it is safe to say that Johnson's phone will be ringing non stop by multiple teams. The question is: Has the young core of Jaguars shown enough to intrigue a high level coach such as Johnson to man the ship? Or is there still work to be done that Johnson does not want to get his hands dirty in?
A new change of scenery for Johnson to the AFC South could elevate the motive to join, given the NFC North is one of the most stacked divisions in all of the NFL. Unless there are changes made to the coaching of divisional rivals in the Colts and the Titans, the AFC South division could still be wide open for next season.
