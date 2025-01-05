REPORT: Who Could the Jaguars Consider to Replace Doug Pederson?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are all but guaranteed to make a coaching change this coming offseason. If Doug Pederson stays around, it would be a complete shock.
The Jaguars decided against making a switch midseason, but change appears to be imminent for the club.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic said as much in a recent report, going as far to say that Jacksonville has already identified a couple of potential replacements for Pederson.
"While many around the league expected Doug Pederson’s time in Jacksonville to end midseason, the Jaguars chose to ride it out instead," Russini wrote. "While that might suggest ownership is open to giving Pederson more time, sources say Jacksonville has quietly started laying the groundwork for a coaching search. If the job officially opens up, I’d expect names like Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver to be connected to the Jags."
Johnson was a hot name on the NFL coaching carousel last offseason, as well, but he opted to remain in Detroit.
It seems like a certainty that he will take a head-coaching job somewhere for 2025, and given that the Jaguars are trying to build a foundation for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, it would definitely make sense for them to go in the direction of Johnson.
Weaver is also an interesting name considering how bad Jacksonville has been defensively this season, and the Dolphins rank an impressive third in the league in yards allowed and eighth in scoring defense.
Either way, the Jaguars will likely have a new face on the sidelines next season.
That being said, Jacksonville has more work to do than just finding its next head coach.
The Jaguars will also probably have to land a new general manager, as it seems like Trent Baalke's time in Duval is up.
Not only that, but Jacksonville has plenty of holes to fill up and down its roster. The Jaguars could stand to add another playmaker for Lawrence, they need some offensive line assistance and they must also upgrade their defense.
All in all, it should be a very busy offseason for Jacksonville, which was one of the NFL's most disappointing teams in 2024.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.