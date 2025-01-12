Is Eagles OC Kellen Moore a Good Fit for Jaguars Head Coaching Job?
The Jacksonville Jaguars did not have the season that they envisioned. The season was a total disappointment from top to bottom. With major injuries playing a key role during the season, the Jaguars were not able to outcome that and more.
This past week, the first domino fell. Owner Shad Khan fired head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson was expected by many to be let go during the season but it did not happen. But now, the Jaguars will move ahead and look for their next head coach.
The Jaguars are now searching for their next head coach and are looking for the right candidate to turn things around in Jacksonville. Khad will take his time in before selecting a new coach. They want to make sure they do all their homework and find the right fit.
One candidate that is flying under the radar is Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
"Kellen Moore is the son of a long time head coach in Idaho who had a lot of success when he played at Boise State," said former Jaguar Bucky Brooks on Huddle Up. "I remember scouting him. He is a guy who was at the time to winningest quarterback in college football, so he had always been around winning. As a backup quarterback, he was able to take the lessons he learned from observing on the sideline to being a really good offensive coordinator in a few destinations."
"First in Dallas, he did a really good job with Dak Prescott and then the work he has done with Philadelphia. I think the thing that you look at from Kellen is the growth that he has made as an offensive coordinator. Going from Dallas having to do it one way, having failures in Los Angeles with the Chargers, but then taking it over in Philadelphia and remaking their offense but having to do it differently."
"Rather than dealing with a dropback quarterback he had to deal with an athlete at quarterback in Jalen Hurts. And they have been able to adapt and be efficient and explosive in those things ... I do believe that the adaptability and the creativity that he has displayed could set him up to be a really good head coach if surrounded by great coaches and if he has a really good relationship with the general manager."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.