Insider Reveals Jaguars May Explore Certain Type of GM Candidate
The Jacksonville Jaguars took a big step in their general manager search this week, kicking off their first set of virtual interviews.
There is a clear expectation for the Jaguars to make this a relatively speedy process since they must have a general manager in place by the end of the month to ensure they can have one in the role for the 2025 NFL Draft.
So far, the Jaguars have searched far and wide to make their candidate list. As of now, there is only one type of general manager candidate the Jaguars haven't looked at: the retread.
Could that change as the Jaguars go through a big piece of their process this week? One NFL insider thinks so.
"I'm told that the Jaguars have formally expressed interest in interviewing a former NFL GM for their current vacancy, per sources. We'll see if that interest manifests into organizing dialogue in a formal setting," NFL insider Josina Anderson said on social media. "Interestingly enough a league source gave me the name of a former NFL GM to keep an eye on through the Jags GM process --two weeks ago."
The one that comes directly to mind is former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who was pointed out as a potential candidate by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer last month.
"I think J-Rob has a shot at this job," Breer said. "I think if you want a guy who knows the division, who understands the dynamics of a market like Jacksonville, who's really strong on the college side and has a good track record of setting up a department and leading, I think Jon Robinson would be a strong candidate. I think he will be in the mix for the job."
It remains to be seen what the Jaguars' entire interview list will look like at general manager. The next few days should indicate to us whether the Jaguars entertain the idea of a retread general manager for the second time in a row.
Including interim general manager Ethan Waugh, the Jaguars now have eight known candidates for the role vacated by ex-general manager Trent Baalke.
The list includes: Waugh; New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone; San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams; Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray.
