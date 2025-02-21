Insider Says Top Safety on Market Is Fit in Jaguars Defense
Game-changing plays in Week 1 generally don’t define entire seasons for NFL teams. But when Jevon Holland forced a Travis Etienne turnover on Sept. 8, Jacksonville struggled to recover.
Holland thwarted a sure touchdown with Etienne just steps from giving the Jaguars a commanding 24-7 lead late in the third quarter. Instead, Miami recovered the fumble in the end zone and, one play later, Tua Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill on an 80-yard touchdown.
The Dolphins wound up winning, 20-17, on a last-second field goal and Jacksonville finished the season 4-13 before firing its head coach and, eventually, general manger.
Now, Holland could be making the five-hour drive up Interstate 95 to join the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent. According to NFL Network insider Cameron Wolfe, once Jacksonville hires its new GM this week, many of the team's 10 draft picks are expected to improve the offense around Trevor Lawrence.
“But in free agency,” Wolfe said Tuesday on The Insiders, “I’d definitely keep an eye on their defense. They hired a new defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile, and he wants to bring in his level of energy. He wants guys that play like he coaches, full of energy, full of playmaking ability, full of athleticism. And I could see this unit getting a big overhaul.
“Jevon Holland is a fit in Jacksonville as well. So, I think this is a team that you'll see active in free agency, but not just at receiver, where everybody wants to speculate for them.”
Holland would certainly upgrade a unit that finished last in pass defense (257.4 yards allowed per game) and 31st in total defense (389.9). A 6-1, 205-pound safety out of Oregon, Holland entered the league as Miami’s second-round selection in the 2021 draft.
Holland turns 25 shortly before the March 12 league year begins, when he’s expected to generate widespread interest as the top safety on the free-agent market. In four seasons with the Dolphins, Holland has five career interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and five sacks.
In addition to his forced fumble against the Jaguars last season, most remember Holland’s 99-yard touchdown return in the NFL’s first Black Friday game, a 34-13 road win over the Jets in 2023. The pick-six broke open a close game on the last play of the first half.
And as the Jaguars progress through their second and final round of GM interviews, Wolfe said Jacksonville sources told him to keep an eye on Ian Cunningham.
One of five finalists interviewing this week, the Bears' assistant general manager began his post-playing career as a Ravens personnel assistant under Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome. After earning a Super Bowl ring in Baltimore, he got another one in Philadelphia under Howie Roseman.
