The Colts' Superpower That Jaguars' Anthony Campanile is Preparing to Defend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile knows what it is coming for the Jaguars' defense on Sunday.

For the Jaguars and Campanile, there is no mystique to their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts . The Colts' offense is going to run through star running back Jonathan Taylor, one of the NFL's truly elite talents.

It does go beyond Taylor too, though. The Colts' massive success on the ground this season has also had to do with the Colts' dominant offensive line and a run scheme from Shane Steichen that has put defenses on its heel.

“Yeah, they're very good. Obviously, the running back is explosive, but he's also explosive because he doesn’t go down easy, now," Campanile said on Wednesday.

"He's not a guy that you can arm tackle. It's got to be a team tackling mentality with him. He's a physical back and they're physical in the front, they’ve got guys that finish blocks. When you have that many explosive or long runs, it's because guys in the front are finishing blocks. They do that on the perimeter, they do that in the front, so that's something we’ve got to do. We’ve got to stay after it, do a great job with our eyes."

Taylor has routinely had big games against the Jaguars in the past, though rarely at EverBank Stadium. Now, though, Taylor is surrounded with his best supporting cast yet in terms of scheme, coaching staff, passing game, and fellow skill players.

For the Jaguars and Campanile, that is a difference worth recognizing as they prepare to face the Colts in the monumental Week 14 game against the Colts. While the Colts' running game has dipped in recent weeks, Campanile and the Jaguars know what the Colts' true superpower is and what has brought the Colts this far. Now, it is up to the Jaguars to try to stop it.

"They challenge it with all the schemes that they run in the run game. They probably have the most multiple run game of anybody we played in terms of scheme variation, motion, pre-snap they do a great job of it." Campanile said.

"And I think they've done a great job offensively with their run game and matching up and marrying their play action pass game to that. But yeah, that's definitely the challenge this week because he is a great back and they got a great front.”

