Insider Tabs Jaguars As Best Fit For Future Hall of Fame Coach
As the 2024 season marches on, the Bill Belichick and Jacksonville Jaguars buzz continues to grow.
Week after week, it seems like a new report and a new insider are listing the Jaguars as the best possible fit for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the winningest coaches in NFL history.
Now, there is another to add to the mix.
In a discussion of whether Belichick will be a viable candidate in this year's coaching cycle, ESPN's Dan Graziano became the latest to point to the Jaguars as the best fit for Belichick.
"The place that makes the most sense for Belichick, to me, is Jacksonville, if/when it moves on from Doug Pederson," Graziano said.
"It has a quarterback (though I admittedly don't know what Belichick thinks of Trevor Lawrence) and an owner with a track record of turning over the keys and telling his hires, "Do what you need to do to fix this." Shad Khan did this with Tom Coughlin. He did it with Urban Meyer. It doesn't always work, but it's a place where Belichick likely would have the level of control over the roster and offseason that he had in New England."
In many ways, Graziano is correct. Jaguars owner Shad Khan is the type of owner who trusts the people he hires to do their job. He believes those he hires to make football decisions should be the ones who do exactly that, offering them the support and patience they need.
In short, the Jaguars do seem like a sensible landing spot from an organizational framing standpoint. Belichick could come in and set a new tone for the franchise due to the way Khan operates.
As Graziano said, there will be other suiters for Belichick. Two potential ones could be the Dallas Cowboys, who could offer control and a ready-made roster, and the New York Giants, who Belichick once worked for as defensive coordinator.
"I also think there will be interest in Belichick. I don't buy the idea of him in Dallas, where Jerry Jones is and always will be the GM and likes being the face of the franchise," Graziano said. "And I don't buy him with the Giants, who don't know who their quarterback is going to be and have always kept their coach and GM in separate responsibility silos."
