Is DE Chaisson's Emergence Proof Jaguars Give Up Too Easily?
The Las Vegas Raiders may still be searching for a win after losing their 10th consecutive game last week. However, they may not need to search much more for a player to solidify their defensive line.
Like the Jaguars, the Raiders have suffered numerous injuries throughout the season. Those injuries led the Raiders to signing Chaisson earlier this season and he has shined since arriving in Las Vegas.
Chaisson played 26 games in his final two years with the Jaguars, registering 23 tackles, and two sacks. In his 12 games with the Raiders, Chiasson has registered 26 total tackles, three sacks, and an interception.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham raved about the Jaguars' former first-round pick, who has excelled since signing with them.
"I mean, I've wanted to coach KC [K'Lavon Chaisson] since he was coming out of college," Graham said. "I remember the Zoom meeting, I believe it was during - I can't remember what it was, but somehow I met him. He wore that 18 at LSU, smart player. Anytime you got somebody in the front that has the flexibility in terms of coverage, rush set the edge, and intelligence, that's somebody that - I mean, I want that in the front because it's going to give you some flexibility.
"In terms of his growth, I mean, you have to talk to him about that. I just know that, again, what I've encountered and what I knew about from the process, smart player who wants to do right. He's done everything I’ve asked him to. Probably dropped him a little bit too much last week, but he didn't say anything. But it's a good tool to have out there for our toolbox, out there for our defense in terms of how we decide to defend the field. And I couldn't be happier with how he's progressed for us. And I'm glad he's getting some production, and I like his leadership. There's a lot of energy. With Maxx [Crosby] not out there, he's brought a lot of energy to the room and out there at practice, and he's demanding, so that's a positive."
Chaisson's time in Jacksonville was not what he nor the team had hoped for. However, it must be noted that many of the Jaguars' first-round picks since 2015 are no longer with the team, and many have gone on to be successful elsewhere.
Those players, in addition to Chaisson, may be proof that the Jaguars move on too fast from players.
