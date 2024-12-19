REPORT: The Scouting Report on the Jaguars is Clear
After losing a hard-fought game to the New York Jets, the Jacksonville Jaguars will hit the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders. If the Jaguars thought their season was disappointing, they do not have to look far to realize how much worse things could be.
The Raiders have lost 10 consecutive games and have shown no signs they will be able to snap out of their funk any time soon. This is good news for a Jaguars team that has shown improvement over the last few weeks.
However, as bad as the Raiders have been, the Jaguars cannot take them lightly, as Jacksonville is also a flawed team. Still, if Jacksonville plays a sound football game, they should be able to beat a Raiders team that looks to be unable to get out of their own way.
Bucky Brooks recently analyzed the state of the Jaguars' offense and defense and believes while both sides need work, the defense undoubtedly needs more. The Jaguars' defensive unit continues to let the team down at the most inopportune moments.
“Offensively speaking, the Jaguars' offense raced up and down the field against the Jets,” Brooks said. “The Jaguars forced an AFC opponent to play on their terms by utilizing a ball-control approach built on a quick-rhythm passing game (screens, quicks, and isolation routes) and a surprisingly effective ground attack. Though the lack of consistency in the red zone prevented the Jaguars from seizing complete control of the game, the overall play from the offense should have resulted in a win in front of the home fans.
"Defensively speaking, the defense continues to disappoint in 2024. The unit failed miserably in crucial moments against the Jets, displaying the mental mistakes that have plagued the unit since Week 1. From the multiple blown coverages against Jets wide receiver Davante Adams to the shoddy tackling on the perimeter and the non-existent pass rush, the Jaguars' defense failed to get it done in Week 15. With defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen running out of tweaks, adjustments, and personnel, the Jaguars' defensive turnaround must come from improved player development and game plan execution."
The Jaguars have a legitimate shot to win each of their remaining games this season, starting in Las Vegas.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.