How Will Trevor Lawrence Influence Jaguars' Coaching Search?
The last two seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars have been anything but successful. Jacksonville began this season believing they could compete for a division title and potentially a playoff spot.
Then, the season began, and reality set in for former head coach Doug Pederson and the Jaguars. Every facet of the Jaguars struggled in most of their games this season.
However, franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is one of the league's highest-paid players has been a large part of the problem. The veteran quarterback did not play well this season before getting injured.
Lawrence has struggled but he undoubtedly needs help. As the Jaguars look for a new head coach and begin the process of turning the roster around, Lawrence knows his opinion is valued by the front office but does not want to overstep.
“‘Seat of the table’ is kind of a term—I don't know how far that would go," Lawrence said. "My job is to prepare myself to play really well and to win games and be on the field, so I don't want to ever cross any boundaries and try to do more than my job if that's not wanted or needed. I, of course, have opinions.
"I've been here now four years, I've had two coaches, I've seen good, bad, kind of everything in between, so I do have an opinion, and I think that Mr. Khan [Owner Shad Khan] and Trent [General Manager Trent Baalke] really value my opinion, honestly. So of course, we'll have conversations and we've had conversations, but as far as, obviously, I'm not making the decision. I'm the quarterback here. I'm not the owner, I'm not the GM; I’m the quarterback. I know what my role is, but I also think that my opinion is important and I think that they value it. I don't know if that answers your question, but that's how I feel about it.”
Jaguars owner Shad Khan echoed a similar sentiment. He and Lawrence have acknowledged an open line of communication between the two.
“I talk to the players regularly," Khan said. "I don’t want to identify Trevor on anyone else by name, but [I do] listen to what’s going to make them successful. We’re going to do the right thing for the team and obviously our goal is if Trevor doesn’t get better, if the other players don’t get better, we’re not going to win. So, the coaches coming in know who our foundational players are and have to be committed to making them better.”
The Jaguars must get on the same page if they hope to once again become a playoff contender.
