Is Engram Injury Huge Opportunity for Young Jaguars TE?
Now that the Jacksonville Jaguar's injured list has expanded with the latest addition of tight end Evan Engram out for the season, the Jaguar's depth has come into play more this year than the team expected. Though Engram is out, Brenton Strange will hold the tight end position nicely.
Strange has been with Jacksonville since 2023, when he was drafted in the second round at pick 61. While his play was limited in 2023, his 2024 campaign has proven that Strange can hang with the rest of them. Not missing a single game so far on the year, Strange will be no different on the offense.
While Engram was collecting many records this season through his individual play, Strange was always there on backup, even when Engram got sidelined earlier this year. In the 2024 season, Strange's offensive numbers have greatly improved from what fans saw in 2023.
Strange ended his 2023-24 campaign playing in 14 games, recording five receptions and gaining 35 yards for his efforts. This season, his play and role on the team has greatly increased. Going into Week 15, Strange has 23 receptions, 256 receiving yards, and averages 11.1 yards per reception.
While the Jaguars haven't used Strange much this season, given Engram's production on the field, he has shown that, in the small sample size of what snaps he does play, he is ready to go. Any receiver who can average over 10 yards per reception can be a huge asset for a team, and that is exactly what Strange has been this season.
The Jaguars 2023 class has proven themselves throughout the season, even though the team's record may not show it. Strange has the opportunity to add positive views that fans have on last year's draft class in his new position with the Jaguars.
Going into Week 15, not having much more to lose, fans should expect these young Jaguars and Strange especially to go out and play with heart. At the end of the day, you won't see any man on this Jaguars squad give up until the last snap of the game is settled.
