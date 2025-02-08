Tom Brady Leaves Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr Off OROY Ballot
The National Football League award ceremony are over and done with, and the Jacksonville Jaguars representative for offensive rookie of the year, Brian Thomas Jr, was not the one walking away with the hardware.
However, several voters showed Thomas Jr the respect he deserved following his impressive rookie season. Except Tom Brady.
Brady casted his first place through fifth place votes for the offensive rookie of the year award, and while Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won 49 of 50 first place votes, Thomas Jr was no where to be seen on Brady's ballot.
Thomas Jr had a superb season for Jacksonville, breaking franchise rookie records and leading the way on offense. While Daniels' season got the Commanders one win away from a trip to the Super Bowl, Thomas Jr's season was not one to brush off.
Here's how Brady's ballot, per the Associated Press, voting went:
- 1st: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
- 2nd: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
- 3rd: Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
- 4th: Malik Nabers, New York Giants
- 5th: Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
While it is a tough comparison from the quarterback position to the wide receiver position, Thomas Jr had a better season in terms of receiving yards than the New York Giants' Malik Nabers. Nabers finished with 1,204 receiving yards, which ranked seventh in the NFL, and Thomas Jr finished with 1,282 receiving yards, ranking him third in the NFL.
Thomas Jr also brought in more touchdowns (10), averaged more yards per recpetion (14.7), and played in all 17 games, whereas Nabers played in 15. The two wide receivers had outstanding seasons, but the only metric that put Nabers above Thomas Jr was his receptions.
Nabers finished with 109 receptions on the season, which ranked him fifth overall compared to other receivers. Thomas Jr finished with 87, yet collected more touchdowns, and receiving yards.
Thomas Jr brought in two second place votes, six third place votes, 15 fourth place votes, and 18 fifth place votes. The Jaguars stud will have plenty more to prove as he and the rest of the Jacksonville squad change course of direction to bring winning back to Duval.
