Is Jaguars' Doug Pederson Feeling Confident About His Chances to Stay?
In just a few short days, the 2024 season will draw to a close for the Jacksonville Jaguars and we will finally find out what change, if any, is to come.
The person most connected to the potential of change is Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, who has fielded questions about his job security since as early as Week 4 when the Jaguars got off to an 0-4 start.
But in recent weeks, there has been a clear silent from the Jaguars' upper management in regards to the future of Pederson and what direction the franchise will go in. No votes of confidence from owner Shad Khan, but also no public statements putting Pederson on notice, either.
In the middle of all of the silence, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that some members of the organization believe Pederson appears confident entering the final week of the season.
"And the silence is deafening in Jacksonville. Owner Shad Khan hasn't tipped his hand and wasn't in the locker room postgame Sunday, which is not the norm after a win. But some people there believe coach Doug Pederson is projecting confidence, so we'll see," Fowler said.
Why Pederson could appear confident about his future is anyone's guess. The Jaguars are fresh off an AFC South win over the Tennessee Titans and could be going for a 4-2 record in the division with a win in Week 18. Or, Pederson could simply be in the mode of acceptance and is simply enjoying what could be his final week as a head coach.
The prevailing thought for most insiders in the national media is that the Jaguars are heading for sweeping changes throughout the organization. It remains to be seen if the fates of Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke are tied together or not, but there does seem to be some belief that both men are in danger of losing their jobs as the result of the disastrous season.
"The prevailing theme leaguewide is that Jaguars owner Shad Khan would make the head coaching job more attractive by moving on from GM Trent Baalke as well as Pederson, offering the proverbial clean slate," Fowler said.
"It seems like Baalke's future is in doubt, but he has also kept his job through two coaching changes there, and people I've talked to believe he has a fighter's chance to do so again. Part of the issue that could seal his fate: Jacksonville is among the league leaders in cash spending, with well above $300 million, and has four wins to show for it."
