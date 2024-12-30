Insider Explains What the Significance of Jaguars' Silence
With the end of a miserable 2024 season nearly here, the silence in Jacksonville has been as deafening as it has ever been.
With the 4-12 Jaguars on pace to finish the season with one of the most disappointing and disastrous years in franchise history, there is plenty for Jaguars owner Shad Khan to ponder. But, so far, there has been nothing from Khan's camp on the fate of Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson or general manager Trent Baalke.
And while some in the Jaguars' fan base see the silence as reason for concern, there is one insider who thinks the silence itself could mean something drastic for Khan and the Jaguars.
CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones spoke before Sunday's kickoff vs. the Titans, noting that the silence could actually be bad news for the futures of both Pederson and Baalke.
"So all is quiet in Jacksonville for now, but do not confuse quietness for inactivity. Quiet may mean respect. People around the league have expected the head coach and GM positions in Jacksonville to open at the end of the season, but there's been an unusual silence from the top ranks there," Jones said. "People are wondering if Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke, or one of them, will be back next year because of that silence, I'm told, Shad Khan quote 'hasn't given anyone the time of day.' End quote, when they inquire about potential openings, Khan is a hands-off owner, and he's allowed the Super Bowl-winning Pederson and Baalke to do their jobs without interference this season."
"Now there was a belief there could be firings after their week 11 blowout loss to the Lions ahead of their buy. But as we reported earlier in the year, if Khan chose to do that, there weren't many good options for interims. Coaches in Jacksonville, they are not ignorant to this reality, and the folks there have been quietly planning their next move after the season. People I talked to think very highly of the Jags jobs, by the way. hey have great new facilities, an owner who doesn't meddle a winnable division, a young quarterback under contract. Amy, it's possible. It's not likely, the Jags will officially hire a search firm once all these searches become necessary."
In short, no news does not appear to be good news for Baalke and Pederson. And everything Jones said tracks completely with who Khan is as an owner. He is not going to step in and get into the middle of football operations, even if he foresees a future change. That is why Baalke has still worked on scouting and contracts and why Pederson has navigated the season with buisness as usual.
The silence in Jacksonville is loud enough for the rest of the NFL world to be listening with close attention. When/if jobs open up in Jacksonville, it figures to be one of the top jobs available on the market for all of the reasons Jones outlined.
