Is Jaguars' Former Rival Mike Vrabel Intrigued in Potential Head Coach Opening?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely have plenty of interest from the coaching ranks if they have a head coach vacancy in the coming weeks, including from a former top rival.
An NFL executive told Jacksonville Jaguars On SI that former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, perhaps the hottest coaching commodity not named Ben Johnson in this cycle, is "intrigued" by the Jaguars, largely because of the quarterback situation.
It makes sense for Vrabel -- and most coaches -- to have their eyes on the Jaguars' potential opening for a number of reasons, and Trevor Lawrence is certainly near the very top. Most of the open jobs in the league do not presently have the answer at quarterback, whereas there is no question or douvt who the signal-caller of the future is in Jacksonville.
Vrabel has also seen plenty of Lawrence in his career. Once Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson joined the team, Lawrence and the Jaguars went 3-1 against Vravel and the Titans. In that four-game stretch, Lawrence had some of the best games of his young career.
Vrabel will likely be one of the most sought-after coaches on the market in 2024 after he spent the season as an assistant with the Cleveland Browns. He consistently had the Titans near the top of the AFC South standings until a down year in 2023, and the Titans have clearly taken a major step backward without Vrabel,
But would the Jaguars be near the top of Vrabel's list? He has already interviewed with the Jets and many people have him pigeonholed for the Raiders, but the Jaguars' quarterback situation is much better than either spot.
Vrabel is seen as one of the top candidates in 2025 for several head coach jobs for a reason. And if the Jaguars job comes open over the next several days, then there is a chance the big-name candidate could have his eyes set on the Jaguars.
The Jaguars, of course, have consistently been linked to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in recent weeks. If the Jaguars do end up replacing Pederson, then hiring an offensive-minded head coach to develop and get the best out of Lawrence makes a lot of sense.
