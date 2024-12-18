Is Player Development a Silver Lining For the Jaguars This Season?
The Jacksonville Jaguars went into the season believing they had a chance to make their way into the playoffs, with the front office claiming that this was the best team assembled. That has not been the case, and the focus on the season shifted quicker than any of the fans or players would have liked.
Luckily, there have been a few pieces that Jaguar fans can hold out hope for, as a majority of the current roster now is different than how the season started. Through rookie milestones and terrific youthful performances, the Jaguars may still not be far away from a chance next season.
Sure, the focus for the offseason at the moment is to see how long head coach Doug Pederson stays around, but it should also be a time to look back at the rookies and young players who never gave up throughout the season.
Brian Thomas Jr has been the poster boy for the Jaguars this season, crushing the rookie record for most receiving touchdowns in franchise history while making a name for himself across the league. Thomas Jr is just one name that not only Jacksonville should know, but the rest of the NFL, if not the AFC South division.
When veteran Evan Engram hit the injured list, young tight end Brenton Strange slid right into the position. Recently recorded his best game as a Jaguar, yet Strange's future may be ready to shine in the upcoming years. With Engram being able to teach Strange, if Engram were to depart, the Jacksonville faithful should not feel any discomfort knowing Strange is holding down the position.
Parker Washington is also a member of this Jaguars team that deserves high praise. Given the team has dealt with injuries and the youngsters have slid into their spots, Washington has been a strong backup candidate for next season as well.
While the season was not meant for the Jaguars to be at the bottom of the barrel compared to their competition, the motive quickly changed to giving the young guys a chance, especially having nothing to lose. These games down the stretch will only help mold the upcoming stars for next season, even if Jacksonville loses out.
