The Jaguars Are Playing for Pride Over Final 3 Games
The Jacksonville Jaguars season has been a failure from the first game of the season when they fumbled the ball two yards away from taking a 24-7 lead over the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins would score an 80-yard touchdown on the next play, and the Jaguars' season has gone downhill ever since.
Self-inflicted wounds and close losses have become the norm for a 3-11 Jaguars team that is one of the worst teams in the league. The losses are only one aspect of the problem; the fact that the Jaguars are a large part of the reason they lose has to make matters worse.
In other words, the Jaguars are beating themselves just as much as opposing teams are, if not more. This is undoubtedly a difficult pill for the Jaguars to swallow.
With only three games remaining in what has been a challenging season for everyone involved, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted how difficult it is for him to keep his team involved instead of potentially mentally checking out.
“It becomes a challenge,” Pederson said. “But I’ll tell you, I haven’t seen it yet, any sort of disconnect. Obviously, that falls on my shoulders to make sure that doesn’t happen, and just continue to lean on the guys, the leadership guys. We’ve got three games. We’ve got three games left. You want to be able to go out and play well and win these three games and give yourself a chance each Sunday. But I haven’t seen that yet, and that’s positive for the guys in the locker room.”
“Yeah. That’s a great answer. We spend so much time together, coaches and players, that obviously, players play for certain reasons, but I think the biggest one is to play for the guy next to them. You want to do right and do your job so that he can do his job, and all 11 can do theirs. That’s what they do. They battle and fight for one another, and that’s encouraging.”
The Jaguars have looked like a team that quit multiple times this season, and they are only a few weeks away from putting this season behind them.
