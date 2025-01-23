Is Robert Saleh the Favorite to Land the Jaguars Job?
It appears the Jacksonville Jaguars have hit reset on their search for a new head coach -- just this time without a few top candidates to consider.
The Jaguars mutually parted ways with general manager Trent Baalke on Wednesday, just hours after leading favorite Liam Coen pulled himself out of the head coach search. As a result, it is fair to wonder if the Jaguars are set to take a fresh look at the coaching search without Baalke.
With interim general manager Ethan Waugh set to become to new point man in regards to the head coach search, it does make one wonder if former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh could be the next in the pecking order after Coen and Ben Johnson opted to coach elsewhere.
While the Jaguars to this point have operated as if they are looking for a young offensive mind to lead them into the future, Saleh could have a case to make. The Jaguars were dreadful on defense last season and Saleh has a long track record of productive defenses. Jacksonville's culture has also lacked an edge over the years, something Saleh could help the Jaguars improve immediately.
There is also no secret that Jaguars owner Shad Khan has a great amount of respect for Saleh, who worked as linebackers coach from 2014-2016. Saleh was well-respected in the building them and there is no doubt that this is an opinion that is still held today.
Saleh has ties to the Jaguars organization beyond Khan as well. When Saleh was the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator from 2017-2020, Waugh was one of the top-ranking members of the 49ers' front office. Saleh also coached Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who spoke highly of Saleh during his time playing under him.
Saleh would have to answer some key questions on his offensive staff and his plan to develop and cultivate a good support system for Trevor Lawrence, but there are enough dots to connect to think Saleh might be a strong contender out of the remaining known candidates.
Perhaps the Jaguars still look for an offensive-minded head coach, but surely a Saleh hiring would not be as surprising today as it would have been just a week ago.
