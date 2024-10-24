Is This Jaguars Team Capable of Being Consistent?
Over the seven games played this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been far from consistent. However, the Jaguars have begun playing their best football over the last three games. At 2-5, the Jaguars know they have dug themselves into a hole but still aim to build consistency over the second half of the season.
Veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence believes consistency starts and ends with how each player prepares.
He considers a player’s preparation should be the same regardless of who the opponent is.
“I think it's important because you prepare the same way every week, regardless of who the opponent is,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, your plan changes, and you want to put together the best plan to beat the team that you're playing. Defenses are different, so you have to adjust. You can't put your head in the sand and just always do the same things as far as offensively.
“So, I think we've done a good job of adapting over the season and looked at things where, ‘Hey, maybe this isn't something that we're doing great right now,’ or maybe this is something that we've had some success with, like let's do more of it. So, I think that's part of it. Then, as an individual, too. I prepare the same way every week, go through my same process because it gives you confidence, and it gives you a blueprint of – you're not trying to find something every week. You’re not searching for something."
Even while trying to improve, Lawrence emphasized the importance of creating a routine and sticking to it. Jacksonville has already seen improvements in multiple areas it struggled in early in the season.
One of those areas is down conversions, as the Jaguars have completed 13 of their last 25 third-down attempts.
Jacksonville has reduced turnovers, turning the ball over only three times in the last three weeks. They have also reduced sacks, allowing only three in the previous three weeks. This includes two games in which Lawrence was not sacked at all. They hope the improvement leads to more wins.
“You have your same process that you stick to, whether it's the way you watch tape, the order in which you watch it, the timing, which days,” Lawrence said. “All that stuff, I stay pretty consistent. Then I think situationally, the last few weeks, we've done a good job of scheming some things up and having a good plan for different situations that have helped us.”
“We've been a lot better on third down. So that's been something that we've been wanting to improve, that we struggled with. The last few weeks have been a lot better. So, we’ve just got to keep doing it and keep putting together good plans and executing them.”
