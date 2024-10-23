Where Do Jaguars Land in Week 8 Power Rankings?
Sunday's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots was a meeting where something simply had to give.
Two 1-5 football teams were looking to get their season back on track in London, and it was the Jaguars who came out on top with a decisive 32-16 victory.
So, where do the pundits have the Jaguars after Week 7?
Sports Illustrated: No. 28
The Jaguars remained in the same spot in Conor Orr's rankings.
"Doug Pederson escaped the London pink slip with a 25-point run after starting the game down 10–0 to the bottom-feeding Patriots. Over the last three weeks, Trevor Lawrence has had three of his best four games of the season and two games of a 119 passer rating or better. Pederson will need a lot to salvage this season, but repolishing the franchise quarterback is a big step in the right direction," Orr said.
NFL.com: No. 27
The Jaguars rose two spots in Eric Edholm's power rankings.
"The Jaguars made big plays in all three phases on Sunday against the Patriots and climbed out of an early 10-0 hole, controlling most of the game thereafter. There were some particularly Jaguarian elements to this one, such as the defense allowing a rookie QB to make some plays against it and Jacksonville failing on a fourth-and-goal play late that somehow kept things within New England's reach," Edholm said.
"But the Jags finished it off with a big performance from Tank Bigsby, who has been mostly terrific this season and deserves a significant role even when Travis Etienne returns from a hamstring injury. Jacksonville is 2-5 and faces a whale of an upcoming schedule, but it was a positive development that the team responded to criticism after a tough week when Andre Cisco said he saw players quit against the Bears. There are at least signs of life again."
33rd Team: No. 29
The Jaguars jumped one spot in Marcus Mosher's rankings this week.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars completed their two-game showcase in London, going 1-1. They aren’t contenders in 2024, but the good news is that it appears that they have found their next No. 1 receiver in Brian Thomas Jr," Mosher said.
He caught two touchdowns in Week 7 and has been among the most productive rookie receivers in this class. Jacksonville got a good one in Thomas, and that should give it a lot of confidence moving forward.
USA Today: No. 25
The Jaguars climbed seven spots in Nate Davis' rankings this week.
"You'd think they'd want the bye after two weeks in Europe … but maybe it's just as well they try to maintain momentum coming off their best win of the season and two victories in the past three outings. As for London? Trevor Lawrence now has the most career passing yards (1,401) and QB wins (4) there, erasing beloved Blake Bortles from that record book deep cut," Davis said.
CBS Sports: No. 26
The Jaguars leaped three spots in Pete Prisco's rankings.
"They saved their season for now -- and maybe some jobs -- by beating the Patriots. The run game keyed it, and they will need it going forward," Prisco said.
Yahoo! Sports: No. 25
The Jaguars went up five spots in Frank Schwab's power rankings.
"When the Jaguars were trailing 10-0 it looked bleak for them and head coach Doug Pederson. They rallied and won, though it’s not like that means they’ve turned a corner. One positive from this season is rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who looks like a steal," Schwab said.
