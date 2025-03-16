Jaguars' 3 Biggest Winners From Free Agency
The Jacksonville Jaguars just wrapped up one of the busiest weeks of the 2025 season, acquiring nine new free agents after a free agency frenzy saw them end up as one of the NFL's top spenders.
Jacksonville made it clear how they felt about the roster when they added nearly double-digit new faces to the depth chart. Now, it is time to see how free agenct will truly shake the franchise up.
So, which current Jaguars will benefit the most from the Jaguars' free agency additions? We break it down below.
Parker Washington
The Jaguars only added one wide receiver in free agency in Dyami Brown after they traded Christian Kirk and released Devin Duvernay and Josh Reynolds. The latter two were not close to being major focal points of the offense, but they are still bodies in the depth chart who have not yet been replaced.
Washington is the most slot-like receiver on the team, even after the signing of Brown. Until the Jaguars are more firepower to their wide receiver room, Washington will be sitting in a good spot in terms of the overall depth chart.
Brenton Strange
It is perfectly clear where Brenton Strange lands on the Jaguars' tight end depth chart following the first week of free agency. It was already clear how highly the Jaguars viewed Strange when they released long-time tight end Evan Engram last week, but this week's free agency has only hammered the point home.
With the Jaguars signing backup tight ends Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long this week, it is clear the Jaguars wanted to improve the No. 2 and No. 3 tight end periods behind Strange. But without the Jaguars adding a higher-profile tight end, it is clear where Strange is on the pecking order.
Jarrian Jones
This is an answer that plenty of people likely didn't expect, but hear me out. Yes, the signing of Jourdan Lewis takes away a potential starting role in the defense as slot corner for Jarrian Jones, but the addition of Lewis also does a lot of good for Jones' long-term development.
For one, it will allow Jones to potentially find a role as an outside cornerback. If Jones can prove to play outside as well as he can on the inside, that will only increase the value he brings to the Jaguars defense. Secondly, Lewis seems to be the perfect kind of veteran presence who can help Jones continue to develop on and off the field.
