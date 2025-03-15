Jaguars Set to Lean on Brenton Strange in Big Way
In a move that has seemed a few seasons in the making, Brenton Strange is set to be the Jacksonville Jaguars' clear No. 1 tight end entering 2025.
Perhaps the Jaguars shock and take a tight end especially high in the 2025 NFL Draft next month, but all recent moves point toward the Jaguars being all-in on Strange leading the tight end room next fall.
“Yeah, I think any fan that's following closely would label Brenton as somebody who's ascending and ready to take another step given the opportunity to do so," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said this week.
"He is someone who embodies exactly what we're hunting up, so we're glad to have him already on the roster. His strain, his finish on blocks are something that we're really excited about. When he's got the ball in his hands, he's not interested in going down when the first defender approaches.”
The offseason has played out perfectly for Strange to have a major impact in the Jaguars' offense. Strange has been one of the best fits on the entire roster for head coach Liam Coen's offense since he was hired thanks to his versatility as a blocker and after the catch, and the Jaguars' moves have only reflected that.
First, the Jaguars opted to move on from veteran tight end Evan Engram. Strange was most productive last year when filling in for an injured Engram, with the former Pro Bowl tight end always being a looming prescence on the depth chart ahead of Strange.
With Engram out of the picture, Strange entered free agency as the undisputed No. 1 tight end on the Jaguars' roster. And the Jaguars' two additions at tight end in free agency (Johnny Mundt, Hunter Long) profile more as backup tight ends than as starters.
In short, it is now Strange's opportunity to run with in the 2025 season. And if he plays like he did last year, he will do that and some.
In 31 games with the Jaguars, Strange has totaled 45 receptions for 446 receiving yards and has scored three touchdowns.
In 17 games in 2024, Strange brought in 40 receptions for 411 receiving yards, which ranked him second on the team for receiving yards behind Thomas Jr.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.