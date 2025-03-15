Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis Knows A Thing Or Two About A Rebuild
It is no secret that the Jacksonville Jaguars organization is going through a rebuild, and after a 4-13 season, the new front office has already gotten that kickstarted. While several familiar faces will return to the field for the Jaguars in 2025, some new players will have to get acclimated to the mission.
One free agent signing that the franchise was able to get done was bringing in longtime Dallas Cowboy cornerback Jourdan Lewis on a three-year deal worth $30 million with $20 million guaranteed. The veteran experience on the defense will be able to get that area back on track after a lackluster campaign.
Since Lewis broke into the National Football League in 2017, the Cowboys saw some retooling themselves. After back-to-back winning seasons from 2017-2018, 2019 and 2020 weren't so kind to the franchise, as they finished with a .500 record in 2019 and fell below in 2020.
Now that Lewis has departed from Dallas and has started his journey in Jacksonville, he has his full expectations and goals to helping the franchise climb out of the rut they find themselves in, while appreciating the opportunity given to him by the front office.
"I'm grateful that Jacksonville, the organization saw me as a vital piece to what they want to do and build. I'm excited to get started," Lewis said. "I've been through a few rebuilds myself in Dallas, so I'm excited for the opportunity just to help out and be known as a guy to spark a revolution in Jacksonville."
Lewis has collected 386 total tackles over his career, with last season being the year where he set a new career high with 71 total tackles. The newest Jaguar has been consistent as ever since finding his way into a starting defensive role, as he averages just over 14 games per season.
Below is what Lewis wants Jaguars fans to expect when he takes the field.
"I'm going to give my all, and I'm going to adopt this as my home and hopefully they adopt me too," Lewis said. "I want to be apart of the community and be known as someone that represents them (the fans) very well."
