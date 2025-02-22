Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Could Already Be a Top 5 WR
The Jacksonville Jaguars have arguably one of the worst rosters in the National Football League, which they must upgrade if they hope to be more competitive next season. Still, for as much help as Jacksonville's roster needs, it is not entirely devoid of talent. Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was a bright spot for a Jaguars team that had few of them last season.
Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network recently released a list of the most pressing questions facing every team's wide receivers, noting that after a productive rookie season, while playing with a backup quarterback for most of the season and not being the focus of the offense until late in the season, Thomas could already be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
"This may seem presumptuous, but solely by the numbers, the answer to this question is yes. Brian Thomas Jr. ranked fifth among all wide receivers in 2024 with 2.5 yards per route, right ahead of Mike Evans and Ja’Marr Chase. He was also third in receiving yards (1,282) and tied for fifth in receiving TD (10) at the position," Xie said.
Xie understands that most would prefer more than one successful season before naming a player in the top five of their position, but he feels Thomas could be the exception to the rule. Xie pointed out how successful of a season Thomas had, despite many things working against him. The young wide receiever undoubtedly has room to improve but has already shown promising signs of what is to come.
"Many will argue that Thomas needs another year of production before locking him into elite status, which is a fair critique. But based on recent history, Thomas’ sophomore season should cement that status. Since 2000, Thomas had the sixth-highest yards per route for a rookie to run at least 300 routes. Of the five above him, all but Chase (who missed five games with a hip injury) ranked top five in yards per route as a second-year player," Xie said.
"And all this is before remembering that Trevor Lawrence missed seven games, while an injury-depleted Jaguars receiving corps allowed defenses to hone in on Thomas. None of that mattered in 2024, and a little more support in 2025 could result in an even better campaign."
