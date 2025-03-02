An Intriguing Draft Option for the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of work to do this offseason after consecutive disappointing seasons. Jacksonville has talent on the roster but undoubtedly needs to add significantly more this offseason to ensure a better season than their recent 4-13 campaign.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network recently released his mock draft with full projections for every team in the National Football League. With the Jaguars under new leadership, Infante believes the Jaguars will take a leveled approach to the draft.
Infante projected the Jaguars to add two formidable pieces to a Jaguars defense that struggled mightily this past season. He believes the Jaguars will select defensive lineman Mason Graham in the first round and address other positions later in the draft.
"Though the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t manage Trevor Lawrence’s rookie contract window very well, that doesn’t mean all hope is lost in Jacksonville, Fla. If they land a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they would have a chance at a true blue-chipper at either side of the ball," Infante said.
"Much will be said about Mason Graham’s athleticism and quick hands giving him significant pass-rushing value as a defensive tackle. That said, I’m an even bigger fan of his pad level, anchor strength, and spatial awareness in run support. He looks the part of an immediate contributor with Pro Bowl potential."
In the second round, Infante thinks the Jaguars will address another glaring need by drafting cornerback Shavon Revel from East Carolina. There are few positions on the field the Jaguars struggled at more this past season than cornerback.
After addressing their interior defensive line with their first-round pick in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Jaguars could look to boost their secondary with another one of their early selections. Poor play from their defensive backfield cost the Jaguars at least a game or two.
"Shavon Revel Jr. is a physical freak with tremendous length and ball skills for a cornerback, and he’s a much better athlete than most taller corners. He falls out of Round 1 due to a season-ending injury, but he’s a high-upside flyer that a team will take a chance on," Infante said.
