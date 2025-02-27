Jaguars GM Gladstone Explains the Team's Offseason Approach
The Jacksonville Jaguars quickly adjusted their head coaching search, pulling out all the stops to sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their next head coach. Coen then filled both his coordinator positions, leaving one position remaining.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan took his time when selecting the team's next general manager after multiple subpar seasons with former general manager Trent Baalke. While Baalke was not the sole reason for the team's struggles, his failures played a significant role.
The Jaguars hired 34-year-old James Gladsonte as their general manager. He is one of the youngest GMs hired in National Football League history. While his youth can be appreciated, the NFL is largely run by tenured veterans at many positions, especially the one he holds.
Still, Gladstone understands that his age and relative inexperience naturally raise a certain number of questions, but he seems ready for the challenge ahead. Jacksonville's roster situation is one of the worst in the league, and it will be up to Gladstone to help fix things.
“Yeah, that's a fair question," Gladstone said. "I think that, yeah, I have a fresh perspective, I'd say. A deep understanding of really the modern tools and mechanisms that are revolutionizing the sport. That'll certainly be something that we leverage here, while at the same time we're walking into the Combine this afternoon. The current mode of operation is in rhythm. The cadence is in place," Gladstone said.
"My intent here through this initial spring is to really calibrate my own mode of operation to the current mode of operation, insert some specific efficiencies that will help me better understand our group's insights and perspectives, and then assess at the end of this spring what types of things we can roll out into the future. But we'll certainly put the pedal to the metal on a lot of advanced modes of operation. I think it's pretty simple from my perspective."
The first-time GM plans to use his fresh perspective to help rebuild a subpar roster. He explained his approach to adding players to the roster.
"We will prioritize people and players that are intangibly rich, and by doing so, they will elevate our ecosystem, our team, by being nothing more than themselves. It's as simple as that," Gladstone said.
