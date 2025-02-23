REPORT: Jaguars Face a Pivotal Offseason This Summer
The Jacksonville Jaguars face a pivotal offseason this summer after two consecutive disappointing seasons.
Ian Casselberry of Yahoo Sports believes the Jaguars will have a strong offseason after already making a number of changes in their front office. Jacksonville boasts a new general manager, head coach and has replaced both of their coordinators; now they just need an improved roster.
"The Jaguars found a gem in receiver Brian Thomas at last year's draft, but didn't get much production from anyone else at the position. Christian Kirk played only eight games after breaking his collarbone. Jacksonville's pass defense was the worst in the NFL, so reinforcements in the secondary — especially at corner — would provide major help. Bolstering the pass rush is important too, but that might be addressed in the draft," Casselberry said.
Casselberry noted a move the Jaguars could make this offseason to free up money to sign other players with. He believes Jacksonville could decide to move on from veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk.
"Jacksonville would create $10.43 million in cap space by releasing Kirk, which seemingly makes that decision a no-brainer. With Brenton Strange moving up the depth chart at tight end, Engram is expendable, and would net $5.98 million in cap savings. Though the Jaguars need receivers, releasing Reynolds would open up another $4.26 million. Jacksonville would create $10.43 million in cap space by releasing Kirk, which seemingly makes that decision a no-brainer. With Brenton Strange moving up the depth chart at tight end, Engram is expendable, and would net $5.98 million in cap savings. Though the Jaguars need receivers, releasing Reynolds would open up another $4.26 million," Casselberry said.
Casselberry also noted which player is the best fit for the Jaguars in the upcoming NFL Draft. While the Jaguars initially looked like they would have the first pick in the draft, Casselberry believes cornerback Travis Hunter is the best fit for a Jaguars roster in desperate need of talent on both sides of the ball.
"As mentioned above, cornerback is a huge need for a woeful pass defense. Johnson figures to be the top CB available, presuming Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is already off the board by the No. 5 selection. However, the Jaguars could also address needs at defensive line and receiver here. Trading down is also a strong possibility, especially if it helps acquire a veteran talent to fill a need."
