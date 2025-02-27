Why Jaguars GM James Gladstone Believes Trevor Lawrence Has Bright Future
It has been a busy few days for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they begin their offseason process in Indianapolis, Indiana at the NFL’s scouting combine.
The team hired Los Angeles Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone as its newest general manager as the weekend got underway before turning around and getting into the works of the NFL Draft process.
The scouting combine is similar to Major League Baseball’s winter meetings where most teams will be in attendance and moves such as trades, extensions, and free agent signings could begin or speed up. Gladstone will be attending this year’s combine as a newly-minted GM charged with finding the future of the franchise.
One of the big questions this offseason has been the future of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Those have mostly been squandered by vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, who made it clear Lawrence was not going anywhere. However, this does not mean the fifth-year signal-caller is flawless and far from it.
Gladstone made that clear Lawrence was their franchise quarterback and went as far as saying that the best is yet to come.
“Yeah, I don't think we've seen the best of Trevor,” Gladstone said. “I'm really excited for (head coach) Liam (Coen) to get a chance to work with him, support him and really bring the tools that he has in his arsenal to life.”
Gladstone also discussed the need to support Lawrence with protection upfront, something he mentioned a couple of times during the press conference Tuesday.
“ I think it starts by the protection, right? Making sure that he feels like he's got as much time to work with as possible and also that he's comfortable with the pass catchers,” Gladstone said. “So, I think through that lens, he's going to feel that change in both the operation schematically and then the personnel that we invite into the building.”
Lawrence is known as a gunslinger and can be reckless with the ball at times but the fit with Coen seems like a match made in heaven for the former highly-touted No. 1 overall draft choice. With the mentions toward protecting his quarterback, Gladstone may have indicated how high adding to the offensive line is in their positional priority list.
As Gladstone, Coen, and Lawrence begin to work together, there is a chance the trio could finally turn things around in Jacksonville and lead the franchise to consistent success in the coming seasons.
