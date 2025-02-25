Three-Round Jacksonville Jaguars Mock Draft: Pre-Combine Edition
The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Indianapolis, Indiana this week for the NFL Scouting Combine with a new-look regime headed by head coach Liam Coen and recently-hired general manager James Gladstone. The team is looking to get a true first impression and garner new information on their top prospects heading into the NFL Draft in late April.
As the Jaguars turn the page with a new regime, the team still has plenty of holes coming off a disappointing 4-13 season. If the team feels they are close at making the playoffs as most of their roster suggests on paper, they could become an aggressive team this offseason.
With that in mind, let's take a peek at what the team could do ahead of this week's scouting combine. Using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, it's time to look at a potential unique scenario that could stun Jaguars fans this spring.
Round 1, No. 5: Arizona wide receiver Tertairoa McMillan
This one may seem like a stunner because it should be. The Jaguars may be letting go of their slot receiver Christian Kirk, who has a cap number of over $24 million, and giving star quarterback Trevor Lawrence the playmakers necessary to succeed should be a priority outside of their defensive needs.
While drafting a wide receiver in the first round in back-to-back years may seem odd, it helps bolster an offense that will covet quality playmakers in its scheme. McMillan is an outstanding playmaker with elite size, ball skills, and impressive movement skills that give anyone hope he can grow into a high-end No. 2 or mid-tier No. 1 wide receiver.
Round 2, No. 36: Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams
Jacksonville does have a history with drafting Ohio State defensive tackles and in DaVon Hamilton's case, that path has been up and down, to say the least. The team needs another young defensive lineman with Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson and Williams could be that guy. He brings impressive twitch for his size and can be a disruptive player with more consistency as a whole.
Round 3, No. 70: Georgia offensive guard Tate Ratledge
With Brandon Scherff potentially hitting free agency, the Jaguars must soften the blow by adding another quality right guard or drafting one this April. There will be options this offseason and in this scenario, they go with the young gun route with a former Georgia Bulldog. Ratledge is a bully in the trenches who will bring a vicious tenacity that Jacksonville has been missing in the trenches.
Round 3, No. 88: Rutgers offensive tackle Hollin Pierce
Jacksonville has had a history of taking developmental offensive tackles with impressive size and length and that has turned out OK with Walker Little. However, competition and overall depth on the edges is needed up front, especially if Little and Anton Harrison underperform in 2025. Pierce is a massive tackle with tree trunk arms and size along with impressive flexbility that makes him an intriguing developmental prospect on Day 2 of the draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.